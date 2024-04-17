The latest data update from the United States reveals a notable increase in the MBA Purchase Index, which has surged to 145.6. This figure marks a significant rise from the previous recorded indicator, which had stalled at 138.7. The MBA Purchase Index serves as a key metric for measuring the activity in the mortgage application market. The most recent update underscores a positive trend in the real estate sector, indicating a heightened demand for mortgage applications. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring this development to gauge the strength of the housing market and its implications on the overall economy. The data was last updated on 17 April 2024, providing a current snapshot of the market dynamics in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com