McCormick & Company Inc. (MKC) has announced the promotion of Marcos Gabriel to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2024. Mike Smith will continue with the company as Executive Vice President until his retirement on February 28, 2025. Smith has served as Executive Vice President and CFO since 2016.Gabriel, currently serving as Senior Vice President of Global Finance and Capital Markets, joined McCormick in 2017 as CFO for the Americas. He also served as Chief Transformation Officer, leading the global team responsible for enterprise-wide initiatives aimed at enhancing effectiveness and growth. Before joining McCormick, Gabriel held various leadership roles at Avon, Unilever, and Eli Lilly across Europe, North America, and Latin America. He is also a current member of the Board of Directors for the National Life Group.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com