McDonald’s recently experienced a significant system failure that interrupted both its in-store operations and online or app-based orders in numerous countries worldwide. The technical issues have now been rectified, and services are back online.This technological glitch affected McDonald’s branches in several countries including the United States, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom. In response to the outage, McDonald’s stated, “We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved. Notably, the issue is not related to a cybersecurity event.”During the system failure, telephone orders and electronic self-ordering facilities were rendered unworkable, forcing restaurant employees at affected locations to take orders in person. In New York, the outage was reported to last from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m., whereas a London branch experienced the issue between 2 a.m and 3 a.m ET.In Japan, McDonald’s communicated via a social media post that many stores across the country faced temporary operational suspension due to the system failure. Simultaneously, restaurants across Australia also suffered from the technological disruption. Notably, the McDelivery service in Taiwan indicated on its website that the system was under maintenance.McDonald’s operates more than 41,800 stores internationally, with almost 13,500 located in the United States. Among these, about 2,982 outlets operate in Japan, around 1,436 in the United Kingdom, and around 1,033 in Australia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com