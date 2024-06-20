McDonald’s (MCD), the renowned burger chain, is rolling out a nationwide “Summer of Value” campaign, which includes a variety of attractive offers such as the $5 Meal Deal, “Free Fries Friday,” and numerous local app-specific deals.“We listened to our customers—they’re looking for even more value from us, and this summer, that’s exactly what we’re delivering,” stated Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA. “Value has always been integral to our brand. Our focus is on honoring that legacy by providing delicious, affordable options whenever customers walk through our doors, use the Drive Thru, or place an order through our app.”Kicking off the summer, McDonald’s unveils the eagerly awaited $5 Meal Deal, available starting June 25 for a limited period at participating McDonald’s restaurants across the country.For $5, customers can enjoy a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, and a small soft drink.Moreover, McDonald’s is amplifying its digital presence with exclusive app deals. Every Friday until the end of 2024, customers can avail themselves of ‘Free Fries Friday,’ where a free medium fry is included with any $1 minimum purchase via the McDonald’s App.In celebration of National French Fry Day on July 13, app users can receive free fries of any size without any purchase requirement.Franchisees all over the country are participating in the “Summer of Value” by offering unique deals tailored to their local communities. For instance, Memphis, Tennessee, will feature Buy One Get One for $1 breakfast sandwiches, while Columbus, Ohio, offers a Double Cheeseburger and small fries for $3.50. Additionally, customers in Western New York can enjoy a mix-and-match McChicken and McDouble deal for $3.99.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com