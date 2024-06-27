MDA Space Ltd. (MDA.TO) has secured a $1 billion contract from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) for the subsequent stages of the Canadarm3 program. This agreement, which extends through to March 2030, will be incorporated into MDA’s backlog in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.The Canadarm3, a cutting-edge space robotics system, will be deployed on Gateway—a multinational space station initiative spearheaded by NASA to orbit the moon. This contract covers funding for Phase C (final design) and Phase D (construction, system assembly, integration, and testing) of the complete robotics system. The system features a large robotic arm, a smaller dexterous arm, specialized maintenance and science tools, and a ground segment for command and control.MDA Space will manage the commissioning of the Canadarm3 robotics system from its mission control facility, located at its global headquarters and Space Robotics Centre of Excellence in Brampton, Ontario.In addition, the contract encompasses planning and personnel training to prepare for on-orbit mission operations.Drawing on the technology developed for Canadarm3, MDA Space has launched a new commercial space robotics suite, MDA SKYMAKER. This suite aims to provide global customers with access to the most proven space robotics solutions and services.Phases C and D of this contract will engage over 200 Canadian companies within the MDA Space supply chain, thereby fostering job creation, skills development, and economic and export opportunities for the Canadian space industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com