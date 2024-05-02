MDU Resources Group, Inc. announced its first-quarter income from ongoing operations at $100.9 million, which is an increase from the $83.8 million of the previous year. The per-share earnings of the ongoing operations also rose from $0.41 to $0.49. After adjustments, the per-share earnings from ongoing operations stood at $0.52, as compared to the $0.43 of the last year. Thomson Reuters’ poll of analysts had predicted a per-share profit of $0.47 for this quarter, often excluding any exceptional items.However, the total operating revenues saw a decrease, going down to $1.21 billion from $1.43 billion in the previous year. This falls short of the average estimate of $1.33 billion revenue predicted by the analysts.The company affirmed its guidance for the year 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com