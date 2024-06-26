Medtronic Plc (MDT), a prominent healthcare technology company, announced on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Karen Parkhill will step down effective August 2 to assume the role of CFO at HP Inc. (HPQ).In the interim, Gary Corona, the current Senior Vice President of Global Financial Planning and Analysis, will take over as Interim CFO.The company has initiated a search to identify a suitable replacement for the departing CFO.Additionally, Medtronic has reaffirmed its full-year guidance, projecting adjusted earnings per share between $5.40 and $5.50, with revenue growth anticipated to range from 2.4% to 3.7%.According to an average estimate from 29 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters, Medtronic is expected to report annual earnings of $5.44 per share, on revenue totaling $33.41 billion. These analyst estimates typically exclude special items.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com