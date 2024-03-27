Medtronic plc recently announced that the FDA has greenlighted the Evolut FX+ transcatheter aortic valve replacement system, a new treatment for severe aortic stenosis symptoms. The new development sustains the valve performance advantages of the previous Evolut TAVR platform, with additional designs to ease coronary access.Medtronic has indicated the use of the Evolut FX+ TAVR system for patients suffering from severe aortic stenosis across various risk categories in the U.S. They aim to begin initial commercial trials in Spring 2024, with a complete product launch scheduled for Summer 2024.You can stay updated with more health news on rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com