The Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) assembly plant in Vance, Alabama, is currently the site of a significant union election, where over 5,000 auto workers are casting their votes on whether to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.The ballot counting will commence once the voting ends on Friday. This marks the UAW's second election in its strategic initiative to unionize non-union auto workers in the South, a region historically known for its resistance to unionization.The UAW recently secured a victory in its first election with Volkswagen workers in Tennessee, where 73% of the workforce endorsed the formation of a union.According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, unionization rates in most Southern states remained below the national average in 2023.Earlier this year, the UAW announced a $40 million investment plan, extending through 2026, aimed at organizing auto workers in the South—the nation's least unionized region—especially in light of the growing popularity of electric vehicles.Reports indicate that Mercedes-Benz has been aggressively opposing the UAW, with allegations of retaliatory actions against pro-union workers. However, Mercedes-Benz has denied these claims, asserting their support for employees' right to unionize, ensuring secret ballot voting, and providing information for workers to make informed decisions.The National Labor Relations Board is currently investigating six alleged violations filed by the UAW against Mercedes since March. The campaign has also faced strong political resistance, with six U.S. governors, including Alabama's Kay Ivey, actively opposing the union efforts and even proposing legislation to revoke tax incentives for companies that recognize labor unions.