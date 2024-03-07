Merck KgaA, a leading German science and technology company, reported a 15.1% decrease in after-tax profit for fiscal 2023 on Thursday, dipping to 2.83 billion euros from the previous year’s 3.34 billion euros. The earnings per share also dropped by 15.2%, going down from last year’s 7.65 euros to 6.49 euros.Adjusted earnings per share were 8.49 euros, compared to 10.05 euros the previous year. There was also a 14.2% year-over-year decline in EBITDA pre, coming in at 5.88 billion euros. Additionally, the EBITDA margin pre went down from 30.8% to 28%.In terms of net sales for the year, there was a 5.6% decline, reducing from 22.23 billion euros a year ago to 20.99 billion euros. The group’s net sales witnessed an overall decrease of 1.6% organically.On April 26, the company’s Executive Board and Supervisory Board plans to propose a dividend of 2.20 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting, maintaining the same dividend as last year.As for fiscal 2024, Merck is anticipating a return to organic growth, with slight to moderate increases in sales and EBITDA pre, primarily driven by the Healthcare sector.Belen Garijo, Merck’s CEO and Chair of the Executive Board, stated, “We are now completely focused on gradually returning to growth during fiscal 2024, while defining our strategic roadmap to ensure long term profitable and sustainable growth for Merck.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com