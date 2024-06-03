Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) announced on Monday that its combination study of MRNA-4157 and Keytruda, conducted in collaboration with Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), has demonstrated significant improvement for patients with high-risk melanoma, the most severe type of skin cancer.The study, which included 157 participants, revealed that this drug combination lowered the risk of recurrence or death by 49% and the risk of distant metastasis or death by 62% compared to using Keytruda alone.Additionally, the data indicated that the 2.5-year recurrence-free survival rate for the combined treatment was 74.8%, in contrast to 55.6% for patients treated solely with Keytruda.The companies also announced the commencement of a phase 3 study of the MRNA-4157-Keytruda combination for patients with resected high-risk melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer.At present, Merck’s stock is trading at $127.88 on the New York Stock Exchange, reflecting a 1.83% increase.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com