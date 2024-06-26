Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), has announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved NOBIVAC NXT Canine Flu H3N2. This next-generation vaccine aims to protect dogs from the continual threat of canine influenza.The vaccine is anticipated to become available in veterinary clinics and hospitals nationwide by late summer.Canine influenza, commonly known as dog flu, is a severe respiratory illness that spreads easily from dog to dog.For more health news, please visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com