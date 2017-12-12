MERCOSUR: Free Trade Agreement With EU Expected This Month, Says Minister

Argentinean Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie is optimistic about the possibility of signing a free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union (EU) before the end of the month.

“I do not know if it will be signed tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or December 21,” he said. “We are waiting for a deal on the guidelines for this great agreement. Of course, afterward, we will have to work on the details,” Faurie said in the framework of the 11th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Buenos Aires.

According to sources, some of the subjects that delay the agreement are the intellectual property issues, among other issues.

“Both blocs are making a great effort to have a political agreement,” said the Argentinean Minister of Agribusiness, Luis Miguel Etchevehere, quoted by the La Naci?n newspaper.

