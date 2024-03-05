The following is a financial summary for MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK):A comparison of the company’s earnings in the fourth quarter reveals a loss of $29.6 million, a significant increase from the $5.5 million loss reported in the same period of the previous year. On a per share basis, this equates to a loss of $0.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $0.07 per share for the same period last year.However, taking certain factors into account, MeridianLink, Inc. posted an adjusted loss of $0.29 per share for the quarter, which contrasts against market expectations that predicted a loss of $0.07 per share.In terms of revenue, the company’s fourth quarter earnings show an increase, with revenue of $74.6 million compared to $70.6 million for the same period last year.Looking forward, MeridianLink Inc. predicts revenue for the next quarter to be between $75 million to $78 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com