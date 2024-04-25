Meta Platforms, known as META, is gradually introducing a passkey feature on WhatsApp for iPhone users. This technology, created by the FIDO Alliance, supersedes traditional passwords in strengthening account security. Consequently, users can access their instant messaging app with Face ID, Touch ID, or the device’s passcode.To utilize this feature, one must select the “Create Key” option in WhatsApp’s settings. This process generates two keys—one stored on the website, the other on the device. Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp’s Head of Product, claims, “Passkey verification bolsters WhatsApp’s account security, making logins easier.”Interestingly, this function simplifies logging into Gmail, PayPal, or iCloud. Users need only employ biometrics or facial recognition. Plus, network connectivity isn’t necessary to access the account.It’s noted that Meta has tested this feature within iOS devices for some time now. For Android users, it was launched in October 2023.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com