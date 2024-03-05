Meta Platforms, Inc., also known as META, announced on Tuesday that it has signed two long-term Environmental Attribute Purchase Agreements with Arevon Energy, Inc. Arevon Energy is a developer of renewable energy and the agreements are for the Kelso Solar Project located in Scott County, Missouri.The Kelso Solar Project, which has the capacity to generate 349 megawatts of power, is anticipated to sustain Meta’s operations in the area using 100% renewable energy.Under the agreement, Arevon will retain ownership and operational responsibilities for the Kelso Solar Project. This is expected to generate considerable economic benefits for the local community, including the creation of over 450 full-time equivalent construction jobs and five permanent positions for project operation and maintenance throughout its long-term lifecycle.In addition, the agreement is expected to generate substantial revenues through land leases with local property owners. The solar facility will contribute over $34 million to local governments over the course of the project, including nearly $28 million designated for education in the area.It is forecasted that the initial phase of the Kelso Solar Project will begin operations in the final quarter of 2025. This will be followed swiftly by the second phase, set to commence in the first quarter of 2026.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com