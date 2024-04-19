Meta Platforms (META) has officially reduced the price of its Quest 2 base headset, containing 128GB of storage, from $299 to $199. This makes the virtual reality headset more affordable for consumers. In a blog post, Meta announced that the price reduction makes VR technology more accessible to the public.Introduced in 2020, the Quest 2 headset offers users the opportunity to engage in a wide range of virtual activities including entertainment, fitness, and social interactions. Significantly, this can all be done without requiring any additional equipment such as a TV or gaming console.The price decrease is part of the company’s strategic focus toward the Quest 3, which was launched last year with a starting price of $499. The newer model surpasses its predecessor in several areas including resolution, processing power, dimensions, and the quality of passthrough images.Furthermore, the Quest 3, equipped with an additional 2GB of RAM, uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 (Gen 2). This makes it faster than the Quest 2, which is powered by the regular Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2.In addition to the reduced headset price, Meta has also decreased the prices of Quest 2 accessories. The Elite Strap and Elite Strap with Battery are now both available for $25 and $45 respectively, marking a 50 percent discount. Similarly, the Fit Pack’s price has been halved to $20, and the price of the official carrying case has been reduced from $45 to $20.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com