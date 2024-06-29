Instagram is set to launch a new feature called ‘AI Studio,’ designed to enable creators to develop AI chatbot versions of themselves. The announcement came from Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a recent broadcast.According to Zuckerberg, AI Studio will empower creators to create AI agents that can engage with their communities on their behalf. This feature, discovered by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, will be integrated within Instagram and provide various tools and prompts to facilitate the development of these AI replicas.During the initial trial phase, users can expect to interact with AI versions of their favorite creators, as well as interest-based AI profiles, on Instagram in the coming weeks. These AI profiles will mainly appear in messaging and will be clearly identified as AI entities.Currently, Meta’s personalized AI bots are in beta and undergoing selective testing with a chosen group of creators. These AI bots will be capable of answering questions in a manner reflective of the respective creator’s style. To maintain transparency, chat conversations with these bots will include disclaimers indicating that users are engaging with an AI.Zuckerberg highlighted that creators will have the flexibility to train their bots based on various aspects of their social media presence, ensuring the creation of more authentic and relatable replicas.Meta plans to start testing this feature with approximately 50 creators and a limited user group, with a gradual rollout to more users over the coming months. The company aims for a full-scale launch by August.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com