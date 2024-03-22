Meta Platforms’ photo-sharing application, Instagram, experienced an unexpected interruption on Thursday, impacting a significant number of global users as per a report by Downdetector.com.Downdetector.com, a platform that tracks outages by gathering reports from various sources including user-submitted errors, revealed that over 5,000 users in the U.S expressed concerns regarding the service disruption during the outage’s peak.According to the same report, 70 percent of users had trouble logging in, 19 percent faced challenges while using the app, and 11 percent reported server connection difficulties.Earlier this month, other Meta-owned platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Threads also experienced comprehensive outages worldwide. According to Downdetector, there were over 300,000 reports of Facebook outages and above 20,000 for Instagram.Numerous users reported being forcibly logged out of the social networking platforms. Some users were prompted to change passwords, while others couldn’t refresh Instagram pages. Some even stated that they couldn’t log into their Meta headsets.Meta Platforms has yet to release an official statement explaining the cause of these recent outages. The last time the tech behemoth’s websites experienced a similar outage was in 2021 due to configuration-related issues.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com