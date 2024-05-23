Meta Platforms (META) recently unveiled a series of updates for its Ray-Ban smart glasses, aimed at enhancing user experience. Among these new features are the ability to post stories directly to Instagram and support for Amazon Music and the Calm meditation app.The tech giant announced that users will now be able to upload images to Instagram stories seamlessly, without needing to use their phones. Users can simply say, “Hey Meta, share my last photo to Instagram” following a snapshot, or “post a photo to Instagram” before capturing an image, to share directly from their glasses.In addition to this, the smart glasses are expanding their music support. Joining Spotify and Apple Music—integrated just last month—is Amazon Music. Users can activate it by saying, “Hey Meta, play Amazon Music” to enjoy music through the eyewear’s open-ear audio system. Music can be controlled using the touch functions on the glasses or through voice commands.Furthermore, the smart glasses now offer integrated functionality with the Calm app. Users can control their Calm account by saying, “Hey Meta, play the Daily Calm.” New users can also benefit from a three-month free subscription to Calm if they do not already have an account.Earlier advancements to the Ray-Ban smart glasses included the introduction of multimodal AI, empowering the eyewear to perform tasks such as reading signs in various languages, identifying landmarks, describing surroundings, writing Instagram captions, and making video calls via WhatsApp.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com