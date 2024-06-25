Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) has announced the appointment of Jon DeGaynor as President, Chief Executive Officer, and member of the Board of Directors, effective July 15, 2024. DeGaynor will succeed Kevin Nystrom, a partner and managing director at AlixPartners LLP, who has been serving as interim CEO since May 7, 2024.DeGaynor brings extensive experience to his new role, having served as President and CEO of Stoneridge, Inc. from 2015 to 2023. Stoneridge is a publicly traded company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for automotive, commercial, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com