Mexico’s industrial sector showed an impressive recovery in April 2024, with production surging to a 5.1% year-over-year increase, according to the latest data updated on June 11, 2024. This marks a significant turnaround from the steep decline of -3.0% observed in the previous month of March 2024, where industrial production had struggled.The shift in Mexico’s industrial production is a positive sign for the country’s economy, highlighting a stronger and more resilient industrial base. The year-over-year comparison paints a clearer picture of the industry’s recovery, as it demonstrates improvement from the same month a year ago, contrasting markedly with the year-over-year dip recorded in March.Economic analysts are optimistic that this trend will continue, attributing the recovery to several factors including government stimulus measures, increased demand for exports, and a stabilization of supply chain disruptions. As Mexico navigates forward, this rebound could serve as a catalyst for broader economic growth throughout 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com