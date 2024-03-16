According to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) report, speculative net positions on the Mexican Peso (MXN) have decreased to 104.3K from the previous figure of 106.6K. The data, last updated on March 15, 2024, indicates a shift in sentiment towards the MXN in the financial markets.Speculative net positions reflect the difference between the number of long and short positions taken by speculators in a particular currency. A decrease in net positions suggests a decline in bullish sentiment towards the MXN, indicating a potential shift in investor outlook on the currency.Market participants will be closely monitoring future CFTC reports and economic developments in Mexico to gauge the impact on MXN speculative net positions and overall market sentiment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com