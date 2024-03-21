According to the latest data released on 21 March 2024, Mexican retail sales took a hit in January 2024. The current indicator shows a decrease of 0.8% compared to the same month a year ago. This decline marks a significant drop from the previous indicator in December 2023, which had shown a decrease of 0.2% year-over-year. The year-over-year comparison indicates a 0.6% decrease in retail sales performance in Mexico. The data reflects a challenging period for the retail sector in the country, highlighting the economic pressures impacting consumer spending and purchasing behaviors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com