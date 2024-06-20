Mexico’s retail sector showed a robust resurgence in April 2024, with retail sales surging by 3.2%. This marked a significant recovery from the previous month of March, where sales had dropped to -1.7%. The data, updated as of 20 June 2024, provides a year-over-year comparison, highlighting a notable improvement in consumer spending.The previous indicator from March reflected a continued decline from the same month the previous year, indicating challenges in the retail market. However, the April figures suggest a positive turnaround, with increased consumer confidence and spending driving the recovery.Analysts are closely monitoring these developments, as the improved retail sales could signal a broader economic upswing for Mexico. The favorable April data could also influence future economic policies and investor decisions, reflecting an optimistic outlook for the upcoming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com