MEXICO: Canada's Prime Minister To Visit The Country Next Week

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will pay an official visit to Mexico on October 12 and 13, reciprocating a visit by the Mexican President Enrique Pe?a Nieto to Canada last year.

The visit of the Canadian Prime Minister to Mexico endorses the political will of both countries to promote dialogue at the highest level and work for the benefit of their societies, said the Mexican government in a statement.

During the visit, both leaders should discuss issues related to competitiveness, entrepreneurship, and innovation, as well as the strengthening of bilateral trade.

By 2016, Canada was Mexico’s fourth-largest trading partner with more than US$ 20 billion in bilateral trade.

