Mexico’s consumer confidence improved in November to the strongest level in five months, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 41.7 in November from 41.0 in October.

Further, this was the highest reading since June, when it was 42.9.

Consumers were slightly more optimistic about the general economic situation of the country in the coming twelve months. In November, the respective index rose to 44.9 from 44.4.

Similarly, the index reflecting their opinion on the past financial situation of the country improved to 46.9 from 46.5.

Meanwhile, the index measuring households’ expectations for their own financial status over the coming year stayed stable at 54.3.

