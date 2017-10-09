MEXICO: Country And EU Hold Fourth Round Of Talks On Political Issues

Mexico and the European Union (EU) held their fourth round of talks on political and cooperation issues. The bloc offered humanitarian and emergency aid, including 550,000 euros to support the poorest areas recently affected by two major earthquakes and a cooperation program for the reconstruction phase.

According to a statement released by the Mexican Foreign Ministry, both sides delegations “made substantive progress on political dialogue, corruption, migration, the world drug problem, money laundering, disaster risk management, sustainable development, environment, climate change and gender equity, among others.”

The parties decided to hold their fifth round of talks in Brussels in November, as they intend to finalize negotiations still this year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com