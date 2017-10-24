MEXICO: Economic Activity Posts Faster Annual Rise In August

Mexico’s Global Economic Activity Indicator (IGAE) grew by 2.2% in August from a year before, after rising 1.3% in July – the lowest rate of increase since April 2016 – said the country’s statistics office.

By groups of activities, the service sector increased by 4.0% in August from the same month in 2016. Primary activities fell by 5.0% on an annual comparison, and the manufacturing sector activity decreased by 0.6% in August on the same basis.

