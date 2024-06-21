Mexico’s economic activity revealed an unsettling downturn for the month of April 2024, marking a significant change from the previous month. According to the latest data updated on June 21, 2024, the economic indicator fell to -0.60%, a stark contrast from March 2024’s modest growth of 0.30%.This month-over-month comparison highlights a concerning trend, as March had shown some promise with a 0.30% increase in economic activities compared to February 2024. April’s decline indicates potential volatility and challenges within the Mexican economy, raising concerns among investors and policymakers.The causes behind this economic dip are yet to be fully analyzed, but the data underscores the need for immediate strategic measures to stabilize and rejuvenate economic growth in the upcoming months. Stakeholders are advised to monitor further updates closely as they navigate these uncertain economic currents.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com