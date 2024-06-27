In a keenly watched decision, Mexico’s central bank opted to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 11.00% for June 2024. This decision marks a continuation from May 2024, when the rate also stood at 11.00%. The data, updated as of 27 June 2024, reflects the central bank’s steady stance amidst a complex economic landscape.The decision to keep the interest rate unchanged highlights the bank’s assessment of both domestic and international economic conditions. By maintaining the rate, the central bank aims to balance its priorities between controlling inflation and fostering economic growth. Market participants and analysts alike will be monitoring future updates closely to gauge the central bank’s next moves.As global economic uncertainties persist, Mexico’s central bank remains vigilant, carefully analyzing economic indicators to navigate the challenges while ensuring stability in the financial system. The unchanged rate at 11.00% signifies a cautious approach, reflective of the broader economic environment and the central bank’s commitment to its monetary policy goals.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com