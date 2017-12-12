MEXICO: Industrial Output Drops The Most Since September 2016

Mexico’s industrial production fell 1.1% in October from a year before, after declining 1.0% in September. It was the sharpest drop since September 2016, said the country’s statistics office.

The fall in industrial production in October was due to the sharp decline in mining activity, which fell 10% on a yearly basis. Meanwhile, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, water and gas supply by pipelines to the final consumer fell 3.2%, while construction fell 1.6% on the same basis of comparison.

Compared to the previous month, the Mexican industrial output fell by 0.1% in October, from -0.4% in September.

