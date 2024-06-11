Mexico’s industrial production growth experienced a notable slowdown in April, primarily due to a downturn in mining production, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography on Tuesday.The data indicates that industrial production increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent year-on-year in April, a deceleration from the 2.0 percent growth observed in March.In terms of sector performance, the construction sector experienced a significant annual surge of 12.6 percent in April, while the utility sector also posted a growth of 2.1 percent.Conversely, the decline in mining production became more pronounced, showing decreases of 5.1 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, and manufacturing output fell by 2.1 percent.On a month-to-month basis, industrial production saw a decline of 0.5 percent in April, following a rebound of 0.5 percent in March.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com