Mexico’s industrial production growth eased in October from a 14-month high in September, largely due to a slowdown in manufacturing output, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Monday.

Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 4.2 percent increase in September. Production has been rising since April 2021.

Among sectors, manufacturing output climbed 5.7 percent annually in October, but that was lower than the 8.3 percent growth seen a month ago. Output produced in the utility sector gained 4.5 percent.

At the same time, mining production rebounded 0.3 percent, and construction output contracted 4.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 0.4 percent from September, when it fell by 0.1 percent. It was the first rise in three months.

