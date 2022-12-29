Mexico’s unemployment rate decreased in November, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Wednesday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 2.8 percent in November from 3.3 percent in July. That was in line with expectations.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.

There were 1.724 million unemployed people in November, down from 1.993 million in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 3.0 percent in November from 3.2 percent a month ago.

