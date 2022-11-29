Mexico’s unemployment rate held steady at the start of the fourth quarter, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate came in at 3.3 percent in October, unchanged from September. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the rate to fall slightly to 3.2 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.

There were 1.993 million unemployed people in October, up from 1.984 million in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate also remained stable at 3.2 percent.

