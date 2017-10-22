MEXICO: Jobless Rate Remains Stable In September, At 3.3%

Mexico’s unemployment rate remained stable at 3.3% of the economically active population in September, compared to the data recorded in August, according to the country’s statistical institute.

Meanwhile, the rate fell by 0.5 pp compared to the same month of 2016, keeping the deceleration process observed in the last few months.

Mexico’s unemployment rate refers to the labor force percentage that worked less than an hour during the survey reference period, but expressed willingness to do so and tried to find a job.

Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate increased to 59.3% in September, from 58.8% in August.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com