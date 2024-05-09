In its latest meeting in May, the Bank of Mexico decided to maintain the interest rate at 11.00%. This decision comes after the previous indicator had also held steady at 11.00% since March 2024. The announcement was made on May 9, 2024, following the analysis of the country’s economic landscape. The central bank’s decision to keep rates unchanged reflects its stance on supporting the economy while monitoring inflationary pressures and other economic indicators closely. Market participants will be watching for any future shifts in the interest rate as Mexico navigates through its economic challenges and opportunities in the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com