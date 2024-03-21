Mexico has decided to lower its interest rates to 11% in March 2024, down from the previous rate of 11.25% set in February 2024. This decision was announced on 21 March 2024 following the country’s interest rate decision. The decrease in interest rates indicates a move by the central bank to stimulate economic growth and investment in the country. This decision could potentially impact borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, affecting spending and investment trends in Mexico. Analysts will be closely monitoring the effects of this interest rate adjustment on the country’s economy in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com