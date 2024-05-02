In the latest economic development, Mexico’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April 2024 has been reported at 51.00, a decline from the previous month’s figure of 52.20. The data, released by S&P Global, indicates a slight dip in manufacturing activity within the country.The PMI is a crucial economic indicator that provides insight into the health of the manufacturing sector, with a reading above 50 indicating expansion, while a reading below 50 suggests contraction. The slip to 51.00 in April suggests a minor slowdown in Mexico’s manufacturing industry compared to the previous month.Market analysts and investors will be closely monitoring further updates and economic data to assess the trajectory of Mexico’s manufacturing sector and its potential impact on the broader economy. The next PMI release will be eagerly awaited for signs of a possible rebound or a continuation of the current trend.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com