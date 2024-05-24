In a notable shift, Mexico’s current account balance has swung from a surplus to a deficit as reported for the first quarter of 2024. The data, updated on 24 May 2024, reflects a significant change from the previous quarter.In the fourth quarter of 2023, Mexico recorded a surplus of USD 11,662 million. However, the latest data for the first quarter of 2024 shows a deficit of USD 12,582 million. This dramatic shift highlights changing economic dynamics within the country over a relatively short period.The transition from a substantial surplus to a marked deficit is likely to have far-reaching implications for Mexico’s economy, influencing everything from exchange rates to fiscal policy. Analysts and policymakers will undoubtedly be examining the factors behind this drastic change and assessing strategies to stabilize Mexico’s current account balance moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com