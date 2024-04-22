In a recent economic update for Mexico, data shows a significant surge in economic activity in February 2024. The latest indicator reveals a substantial increase of 1.4%, marking a positive shift from the previous month when the indicator stood at -0.6%. This surge comes as a welcome development for the country’s economy following a period of decline.The data, which was updated on 22 April 2024, indicates a promising trend in Mexico’s economic performance. The month-over-month comparison highlights the notable improvement in economic activity, signaling potential growth and stability in the coming months. As Mexico continues to navigate various economic challenges, this positive indicator provides a glimmer of hope for the country’s financial outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com