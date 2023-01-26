Mexico’s unemployment rate remained stable at the end of the year after falling in November, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Thursday.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate stood at 2.8 percent in December, unchanged from the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the rate to rise slightly to 2.9 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.5 percent.

There were 1.646 million unemployed people in December, down from 1.724 million in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate also remained stable at 3.0 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com