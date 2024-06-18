Mexico’s aggregate demand experienced stagnation in the first quarter of 2024, maintaining a consistent rate of 2.60%, according to the latest data updated on June 18, 2024. This marks a significant moment as the country’s economic indicator for aggregate demand has remained unchanged when compared year-over-year with the first quarter of 2023.In the final quarter of 2023, aggregate demand also held at 2.60%, signaling that Mexico’s economic momentum has neither accelerated nor declined during this period of transition between quarters. This flatlining could reflect underlying stability or potential challenges in driving further economic growth.The comparison period, assessing the change year-over-year, reveals that while the previous month’s aggregate demand also showed a 2.60% increase over the same month a year prior, the overall growth pace remains steady. The data hints at the need for strategic economic policies to jumpstart a more dynamic progression in Mexico’s aggregate demand for the remainder of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com