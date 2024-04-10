According to the latest data released by Thomson Reuters IPSOS, Mexico’s Consumer Confidence Index (PCSI) showed a positive trend in April 2024. The index increased from 58.6 in March to 59.82 in April, indicating a boost in consumer sentiment. This improvement reflects a growing optimism among Mexican consumers regarding the economic outlook.The month-over-month comparison highlights the increase in consumer confidence from the previous month. The updated data, released on 10 April 2024, suggests a more positive perception among consumers in Mexico, signaling potential growth in consumer spending and economic activity. The Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI provides valuable insights into consumer behavior and sentiment, which can have significant implications for the country’s economic performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com