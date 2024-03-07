Mexico’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a notable increase in February 2024, rising to 0.49% compared to the previous month. This growth outpaced the previous indicator of 0.4% in January 2024. The data, recently updated on 07 March 2024, indicates a month-over-month comparison, showcasing the change for the provided month against the previous month.The uptick in Mexico’s Core CPI suggests a potential trend towards higher consumer prices, which can impact inflation levels and overall economic stability. As policymakers and economists analyze this data, they will be monitoring closely for any potential implications on monetary policy and financial markets in the country. The Core CPI serves as a crucial metric for understanding underlying inflation trends, providing insights into the cost of goods and services for consumers in Mexico’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com