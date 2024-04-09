In March 2024, Mexico’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a slight decrease, with the current indicator reaching 0.44%, down from 0.49% in February 2024. This data was updated on April 9, 2024, indicating a Month-over-Month comparison. The Core CPI is a key indicator of inflation as it measures changes in prices for goods and services, excluding the volatile food and energy sectors. While the slight dip may indicate some stabilization in prices, economists will continue to monitor the situation closely to assess the overall inflationary trend in the Mexican economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com