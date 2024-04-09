In a recent update on Mexico’s economic performance, data released on 09 April 2024 showed that the country’s core inflation for the month of March eased slightly to 4.55%. This marks a decrease from the previous month’s figure of 4.64% in February 2024. The comparison, which is month-over-month, highlights the shift in core inflation from February to March, indicating a slight improvement in the country’s inflation rate.The dip in core inflation suggests a moderation in price increases for goods and services, providing some relief to consumers and policymakers. While inflation remains a key metric to monitor for economic stability, the recent data offers a positive signal amid ongoing global economic uncertainties. As Mexico continues to navigate economic challenges, attention to inflation dynamics will be crucial in shaping policy decisions and ensuring sustainable growth in the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com