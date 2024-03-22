In the latest economic update from Mexico, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the first half of March 2024 has shown a significant increase. After a previous decrease of -0.1% in February 2024, the current indicator has surged to 0.27%, indicating a positive trend in the country’s inflation rate. This data was updated on 22 March 2024, showcasing the most recent developments in Mexico’s economic landscape. The rise in CPI could have implications for monetary policy decisions and consumer spending in the coming months, as policymakers and market analysts keep a close eye on inflation dynamics in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com