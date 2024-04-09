Mexico’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) in March 2024 experienced a slight increase to 4.42% compared to the same month a year ago. This comes after the previous indicator had reached 4.4% in February 2024. The data, updated on 09 April 2024, shows a marginal uptick in inflation, indicating a steady yet subtle change in consumer prices.The Year-over-Year comparison reveals the current trend in CPI, highlighting the incremental shift in inflation rates over the past year. The latest figures provide valuable insight into Mexico’s economic landscape, reflecting the ongoing fluctuations in consumer prices and their impact on the country’s overall financial stability. Stay tuned for more updates on Mexico’s economic indicators and their implications on the global market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com